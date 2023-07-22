Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior Man Pays ₹29,600 Alimony In Coins, Video Goes Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man reached Kotwali Police Station on Saturday morning with coins amounting to Rs 29, 600 as alimony for estranged wife. A video of the police counting the coins have been going viral on social media.

Warrant Issued Against The Husband

According to the information received, the couple was engaged in a dispute in family court for a long time. The court had ordered the husband to pay Rs 5000 every month as maintainence. But, the man hadn't paid his wife for the last six months, therefore she filed a case in the court. Following that, the court had issued a warrant against husband Baldev Aggarwal.

The police took him in custody to execute the same and said he will be released after he deposits Rs 30,000. The police asked him to deposit the money immediately. A friend went to his home and fetched two bags full of coins which amounted to Rs 29,600.

₹400 Deposited In Cash

Baldev Agarwal deposited the remaining amount of Rs 400 in cash. However, the police grew tired of counting the coins. Someone had filmed the act and uploaded it on social media. Shortly after, it went viral.