 Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior Man Dies After Oxygen 'Cut Off' During Scuffle Between Docs & Patient's Family
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Gwalior Man Dies After Oxygen 'Cut Off' During Scuffle Between Docs & Patient's Family

Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior Man Dies After Oxygen 'Cut Off' During Scuffle Between Docs & Patient's Family

The hospital administration filed a complaint claiming that the patient's family broke the ventilator and assaulted medical staff.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
TOI photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 75-year-old man died in the ICU of Jaya Arogya Hospital (JAH) as his family and doctors argued with each other, allegedly leading to 'removal' of oxygen pipe on Sunday.

As per a report in TOI, the hospital administration filed a complaint claiming that the patient's family broke the ventilator and assaulted medical staff. Conversely, the patient's son who was a ward boy at the hospital, accused the doctors of forcibly removing the oxygen pipe and subjecting them to physical abuse.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Tiger T-30 found dead in Kanha with deep wounds on body
article-image

Prateek Bagde, the physician on duty, reported that the patient Patiram, was admitted in critical condition with breathing difficulties. As the patient's condition deteriorated rapidly, some relatives arrived seeking an update. It coincided with a confrontation between the family and medical staff. The hospital administration claimed that the family became enraged for unknown reasons while doctors and nurses were focused on stabilizing the patient.

The police are investigating the incident to determine the sequence of events and ascertain responsibilities.

Further details and clarity are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 7-year-old drowns in septic tank of under-construction building in Khargone
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Moody Weather To Continue Across State; Cloud Cover Likely In Bhopal

MP: Moody Weather To Continue Across State; Cloud Cover Likely In Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Three children drown while bathing in Seoni pond, die

Madhya Pradesh: Three children drown while bathing in Seoni pond, die

Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior Man Dies After Oxygen 'Cut Off' During Scuffle Between Docs & Patient's...

Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior Man Dies After Oxygen 'Cut Off' During Scuffle Between Docs & Patient's...

Madhya Pradesh: Hindu girls are being tricked under conspiratorial mission: BJP MP Pragya Thakur

Madhya Pradesh: Hindu girls are being tricked under conspiratorial mission: BJP MP Pragya Thakur

MP: 100 VVIP Guests Including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh To Attend Wedding Of Union Min Tomar's...

MP: 100 VVIP Guests Including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh To Attend Wedding Of Union Min Tomar's...