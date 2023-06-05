Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior Man Dies After Oxygen 'Cut Off' During Scuffle Between Docs & Patient's Family

TOI photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 75-year-old man died in the ICU of Jaya Arogya Hospital (JAH) as his family and doctors argued with each other, allegedly leading to 'removal' of oxygen pipe on Sunday.

As per a report in TOI, the hospital administration filed a complaint claiming that the patient's family broke the ventilator and assaulted medical staff. Conversely, the patient's son who was a ward boy at the hospital, accused the doctors of forcibly removing the oxygen pipe and subjecting them to physical abuse.

Prateek Bagde, the physician on duty, reported that the patient Patiram, was admitted in critical condition with breathing difficulties. As the patient's condition deteriorated rapidly, some relatives arrived seeking an update. It coincided with a confrontation between the family and medical staff. The hospital administration claimed that the family became enraged for unknown reasons while doctors and nurses were focused on stabilizing the patient.

The police are investigating the incident to determine the sequence of events and ascertain responsibilities.

Further details and clarity are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.