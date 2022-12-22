Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior collector issues advisories amidst surging Covid-19 cases

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh has issued advisories for the general public amidst a surge in Covid-19 cases in China and other parts of the world.

Keeping in view the mounting Covid-19 cases, Collector Singh has issued advisories for the people of the district and has requested them to adhere to the guidelines issued by the health and family welfare department.

Collector Singh ahs requested the general public of the district to refrain from going to crowded places, wear a mask at all times and adhere to social distancing norms. Adding to the instructions, he has advised people to wear a mask at crowded places and repeatedly wash hands or sanitize them at regular intervals. He emphasized seeing a doctor if any symptoms similar to that of Covid-19 are observed in an individual and isolate self if they have tested positive for Covid-19.

At last, he said that Section 144 may be imposed in the district if the situation exacerbates.