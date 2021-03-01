Madhya Pradesh: Guest scholars remind CM, Scindia of their promises, demand employment

Bhopal: The Guest Scholars’ Association has reminded Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia of their promises they made when they were protesting in Shahjehani Park last year.

Addressing the media, state convener of the association Surjit Singh Bhadauria said that, when Shivraj was in the Opposition, he had come to the protest venue and had said that these guest scholars are not common people picked up randomly but they are selected through due process.

“We’ll fight tooth and nail till all guest scholars are taken back in jobs,” Shivraj had said at the venue. The Guest Scholars’ Association also took out the tweets of Chouhan and demonstrated before the media.

“Why is there now a change in the attitude of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had vowed to take us back in the system?” asked convener Bhadauria. There are around 600 guest scholars who are still out of a job for the past more than 13 months. Not only the scholars, but their families, too, are suffering and are on the verge of breaking down, he said.

The higher education department has more than 450 vacancies and arrangements for only 150 scholars had to be made. The association had given a workable formula for adjustment of these 150 people, said Bhadauria. Even BJP MP Scindia had threatened the then government that he would take to the streets if guest scholars were not taken back in the system, but now all were quiet on the issue, he said.

The Guest Scholars’ Association demands immediate regularisation so that the families come out of stress or they may have to demand permission to commit suicide, said the convener.