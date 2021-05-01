Madhya Pradesh: Guest faculty in schools to continue

Bhopal: The school education department has issued instructions to continue with services of guest faculty across the state. This order has brought smile on the faces of guest faculty who feared that they might lose their jobs amidst the raging pandemic.

According to the provisions, the guest faculties were engaged till April 30. The school education department had initiated process to invite the guest faculty anew.

Nevertheless, considering Covid pandemic in mind, the school education department has decided to stop overall process and to continue with the guest faculty who are already engaged in schools.

The guest faculty association has thanked the school education department for the considerate step it has taken. ‘We perform all duties for the schools like other regular teachers. We had faced difficult phase during first wave of corona pandemic. We were afraid now, as well,’ said Rohit Sharma of the association.

This would help the guest faculties working in schools across the state in adverse situation that is prevailing now, he added.