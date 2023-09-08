 Madhya Pradesh: GRP's 'Operation Smile' Brings Joy To Jabalpur's Kids
Madhya Pradesh: GRP's 'Operation Smile' Brings Joy To Jabalpur's Kids

Through this initiative, they have managed to capture the essence of childhood innocence and happiness.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartwarming development, Jabalpur's Government Railway Police (GRP) have launched a special initiative called “Operation smile."  The operation aims to rescue/rehabilitate missing. This commendable effort is receiving widespread praise from all quarters.

The GRP Police's powerful slogans are not only spreading awareness but also making a positive impact on youngsters.

"Operation Smile" is a unique endeavor aimed at bringing joy to the lives of children. The GRP Police in Jabalpur are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety and happiness of the city's youngest residents.

