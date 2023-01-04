Madhya Pradesh: Grocery traders association President, his wife distribute sweaters to needy children in Rehti

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): President of Grocery traders association of Rehti, Anup Singh Chouhan and his wife Krishna Chouhan distributed sweaters to poor and needy school-going children on Wednesday.

In the benevolent act carried out on Wednesday, Chouhan and his wife distributed sweaters to students of primary school of Kheda tappa village and Rani chowk of the town. The students were overwhelmed due to the warm gesture. It is noteworthy that Chouhan and his wife have been distributing sweaters to school children from the past seven years, during the chilling winter season.

Anup Singh Chouhan, while talking to the media, stated that his daughter was the inspiration behind the noble cause. He said that whenever he used to go to the school to drop his daughter Aakriti Chouhan, she used to express sorrow on spotting such school-going children who are deprived of sweaters due to their downtrodden condition. Unable to see her daughter sad, he resorted to distributing sweaters to the poor and needy children, to leave a smile on her daughter’s face.