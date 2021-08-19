Madhya Pradesh: Green flags at govt building cause flutter in Damoh

Advertisement

BHOPAL: Two days ahead of Muharram, green flags hoisted at Ghanta-ghar in Damoh caused flutter in the city, on Wednesday. The flags were later brought down, said officials. Muharram will be observed on Friday. Timely police intervention foiled any untoward incident.

SP Damoh, DR Teniwar informed Free Press that some enthusiastic youths of a community hoisted green flags at Damoh Nagar Palika property –Ghanta-ghar. Some of the youths protested the presence of the flags on government building. The police force of Kotwali police station reached the spot. The TI advised the community youths to remove the flag hoisted on government property as it was against the law. The youths then removed as many as seven flags from the building.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 12:03 AM IST