Madhya Pradesh: Green Champion Award conferred on Sant Hirdaram Girls’ College

Advertisement

Hirdaram Nagar/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Green Champion Award has been conferred on Sant Hirdaram Girls College.

Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India has given the award for the school’s contribution to Swachhta education.

Principal Dalima Parwani received the award on behalf of Institution from Bhopal collector Avinash Lavania at a function held by MGNCRE.

The event coordinators were Rajan Bhateja and Khyati Dhurve from the council.

The award is based on various parameters including hygiene, cleanliness, usage of green and renewable energy, waste management, green campus drive, toilet adequacy on the campus, plantation of saplings and community outreach in promoting Swachh Culture.

It also included observing post-Covid-19 precautions and maintaining other social distancing norms.

The awards, given to only one institution in each district, were announced on the occasion of the Earth Day.

About 1,000 higher educational institutions participated in the event.

The college has carved a niche for itself as green champion in the state capital.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Jupiter set to look brighter from Earth on Thursday night

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 02:13 AM IST