Madhya Pradesh: Grandparents To Hoist Tricolour At Mithi Gobindram Public School

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Authorities at the Mithi Gobindram Public School have come up with a unique initiative this Independence Day. They have invited grandparents of students enrolled at school for hoisting National Flag on 77th Independence Day on Tuesday.

Chairman of Shaheed Hemu Kalani Educational Society, Siddh Bhauji told the media that apart from Mithi Gobindram Public School, similar function will be organised at Navnidh Hassomal Lakhani Public School.

He added that grandparents of the children who are 85-year-old or above will hoist the Tricolour on the occasion as they are witnesses to the nation becoming free from the clutches of the British on August 15, 1947.

The school authorities said that it would be a matter of pride for them to see elderly persons hoisting the Tricolour on Independence Day.

They added that both the schools have begun preparations to ensure smooth conduct of the Independence Day ceremony. The main event will be held on the premises of Mithi Gobindram Public School, they said.

