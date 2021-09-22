Madhya Pradesh: Grand Ramleela in Orchha from October 6, to be streamed live in 142 countries

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Antarrashtriye Virtual Ramleela Aayojan Samiti is going to organise a 10-day Ramleela at Kanchana Ghat of Betwa river in Orchha from October 6.

The event will be streamed on social media in 142 countries. Chairman of the committee Satya Bhushan Jain said that President Ram Nath Kovind has been invited on the concluding day of the event.

Besides Kovind, Governor Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, culture minister Usha Thakur and many Union Ministers are expected to attent the event.

Directed by folk artist Nitin Batra, the Ramleela will be presented by 100 artists of a troupe of Ashok Vihar Delhi. The International Council for Cultural Relations is also playing an important role in the programme. The event is supported by Pt. Ganesh Prasad Mishra Seva Trust of Satna. He said that BJP District Vice President Amit Rai and his team are handling the responsibility of mobilizing the local arrangements.

Another chairman of the committee VP Tandon said the stage of the Ramleela will be very grand. The length of the platform will be about 80 feet and the width will be 50 feet. Height is 55 feet. It is being prepared by the artists from Mathura. It will be illuminated with colourful lights to make the impact of every scene visible. Its bhumi pujan was done on September 16.

Jain said only 300 people will be allowed to enter the venue. It includes 100 artists. For the convenience of the local people, arrangements of LED screens will be made near the stage. He said that the entire Bundelkhand along with Orchha city is excited about this special event.

