Madhya Pradesh: Grameen Bank Taking Welfare Schemes To People Said The Director

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): Director of MP Grameen Bank Ramniwas Gurjar has said 75 per cent of people in the country depend on agriculture and most of the branches of Grameen bank are working in MP after SBI.

The Grameen Bank is providing financial aid to the farmers and youths, he said, adding that the bank is also taking the welfare schemes to the people and giving benefits to them.

Gurjar made the statement at a financial literacy camp held at a hotel in the city on Wednesday.

Regional manager of the bank Manoj Somani, deputy regional manager Harshvardhan Mishra were also present at the camp.

Somani said Grameen Bank with its 866 branches is the second biggest bank in the state after SBI.

The bank is carrying out the government’s schemes through its 14 branches in the district.

Those who attended the camp were informed about the Jandhan Yojna, Suraksha Beema Yojna, Jeevan Jyoti Yojna, Atal Pension Yojna and other schemes of the government. Students were also present at the camp.

