Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Gram Chaupaals in Chhatarpur ahead of Assembly polls FP News Service Chhatarpur The district and police administration of Chhatarpur are organising gram chaupaals in the town ahead of the assembly elections in the state, slated for November 2023.

The directives to organised the gram panchayats have been issued by Chhatarpur collector Sandeep GR, so that political leaders do not intimidate voters to cast their vote to their parties.

The gram chaupaals are also aimed at concluding the elections in an unbiased manner, official sources said. Keeping in view the same, the latest gram chaupaalwas organised in the Tikora village of Rajnagar, as well as the Manoria village and Chaurai village.

Officials were present in the gram chaupaals, and enquired from the commoners about any person intimidating them to cast their vote to their party. They emphasized that if anyone faces such issues, they must immediately report to the police and strict action shall be carried out against the perpetrators.

