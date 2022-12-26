Madhya Pradesh: Grahak panchayat submits memorandum to CMO for removal of encroachments in Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Akhil Bhartiya Grahak panchayat of Shivpuri raised their voice over removal of encroachments laid in front of Vishnu temple of the town.

The members of the panchayat submitted a memorandum to the President of the municipality, Gayatri Sharma and Chief Municipal officer (CMO), KS Sagar, warning of demonstrations if the demands are not met.

District president of Grahak panchayat, Jitendra Raghuwanshi told the media that the state government has termed the Shivpuri district as the tourism hub. He added that even the Shivpuri MLA has persevered in his efforts to beautify the district, but all such efforts are going in vain due to arbitrary conduct of the shopkeepers and bank personnel, who have laid encroachments on the road, causing impediment in traffic flow and posing problems for pedestrians too.

He added that Grahak panchayat shall resort to demonstrations, if the demands are not catered to soon.

During discussions, the municipality president Sharma reciprocated the demands of the Grahak panchayat members and also admitted that encroachments are yet a major issue in the area. She also stated that she took a long time to walk from Old Shivpuri till the municipality office due to the encroachments.

