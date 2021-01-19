Madhya Pradesh: Graft accused mining officer Pradeep Khanna given marching orders

BHOPAL: The state government has compulsorily retired mining officer Pradeep Khanna on the charge of corruption. Lokayukta, too, carried out raids on the residential premises of Khanna and discovered properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

On the basis of the recommendations of an inquiry committee, Khanna has been asked to take retirement, as he has completed 20 years of service and attained 50 years of age. The Public Service Commission has also approved his compulsory retirement on the basis of the committee’s recommendations.

After that, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan decided to retire Khanna.

During his tenure as mining officer, Khanna was suspended thrice. Lokayukta dug out properties worth crores of rupees in Bhopal and Indore. He has several houses and plots of land in Bhopal and Indore. He was suspended after the Lokayukta raids.

The process to give him marching orders, which began after the Lokayukta raids, was completed on Tuesday. Although Khanna has been compulsorily retired, the inquiry against him will continue.