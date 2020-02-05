Madhya Pradesh govt urged to strictly implement guidelines on tobacco products sale

BHOPAL: National Centre for Human Settlements & Environment (NCHSE), Bhopal along with Delhi- based Consumer VOICE urged all stakeholders to take pledge to say no to tobacco on occasion of World Cancer Day,

The organisations also urge the state government to implement the rules for tobacco vendor licensing to prevent indiscriminate selling of tobacco products, is the leading cause of cancerous diseases

The state coordinator Pradip Nandi informed that they had asked the state government to impose strict rule against the sale of tobacco near schools and also to implement the earlier order released in this regard.