Madhya Pradesh: Govt to take action if private hospitals deny treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojana...

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has said that it will take action if private hospitals will deny treatments to patients under Ayushman Bharat Yojana from April 15. United Private Hospitals Directors’ Association had threatened that they would deny treatment to patients under Ayushman Bharat Yojana as government has not paid bills worth crores of rupees Covid since pandemic time.

“Total 542 private hospitals are empanelled under the scheme. All payments due by March 31, 2023, have been cleared. Now, if private hospitals deny treatment, action will be taken against them. All allegations are baseless and wrong,” Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Aditi Garg told Free Press.

Association president Dr JP Paliwal said, “Around 622 private hospitals are empanelled under Ayushman Bharat Yojana and bills worth Rs 600 crore are pending for clearance since pandemic time. In Bhopal alone, bills worth Rs 100 crore are pending for clearance. He added, “If government portal has issued Ayushman cards to beneficiaries and cards are forged, then how hospitals are at fault. We worked in pandemic round the clock. Government had assured that all the problems will be solved. But payment has been withheld on legal grounds. It is wrong. We do not have money to run such kind of affairs.”

Private hospitals' directors marched to Ayushman Bharat Yojana office but no one was there.