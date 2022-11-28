e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Govt to recruit 7,500 primary school teachers

Madhya Pradesh: Govt to recruit 7,500 primary school teachers

Advertisement on Feb 28, recruitment process from March.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 01:58 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The School Education Department will recruit 7,500 primary school teachers in the state. Detailed description of posts, rules, instructions, procedure, reservation qualification etc by the department for academic session year 2023-24 will be available on MP Online from February 28, 2023. Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2023. The instructions of General Administration Department will be applicable regarding candidate’s minimum age of 21.

Commissioner, Public Instructions, Abhay Verma said that the vacancies arose following retirement of public servants in 2022-23 and 2023-24 in School Education Department. The process of filling the post will start in March 2023. Joint counselling will take place after the information about the vacant posts is made available by Tribal Affairs Department.

The number of posts can be decreased or increased. In pursuance of Madhya Pradesh State School Education Service (Academic Cadre), service conditions and recruitment rules, amendments made in them etc will be governed by the prevailing rules on the date of advertisement.

Read Also
Bhopal: MPSD to launch two-year PG diploma, shift to new premises
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Political decisions should be sensible: Prahlad Patel

Madhya Pradesh: Political decisions should be sensible: Prahlad Patel

Madhya Pradesh: Wages of porters in Mandi increased

Madhya Pradesh: Wages of porters in Mandi increased

Madhya Pradesh: Four get life term for raping minor

Madhya Pradesh: Four get life term for raping minor

Madhya Pradesh: BJP holds day-long training session in Sironj

Madhya Pradesh: BJP holds day-long training session in Sironj

Madhya Pradesh: Men’s tennis final match remains exciting

Madhya Pradesh: Men’s tennis final match remains exciting