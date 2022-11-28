Madhya Pradesh: Govt to recruit 7,500 primary school teachers

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The School Education Department will recruit 7,500 primary school teachers in the state. Detailed description of posts, rules, instructions, procedure, reservation qualification etc by the department for academic session year 2023-24 will be available on MP Online from February 28, 2023. Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2023. The instructions of General Administration Department will be applicable regarding candidate’s minimum age of 21.

Commissioner, Public Instructions, Abhay Verma said that the vacancies arose following retirement of public servants in 2022-23 and 2023-24 in School Education Department. The process of filling the post will start in March 2023. Joint counselling will take place after the information about the vacant posts is made available by Tribal Affairs Department.

The number of posts can be decreased or increased. In pursuance of Madhya Pradesh State School Education Service (Academic Cadre), service conditions and recruitment rules, amendments made in them etc will be governed by the prevailing rules on the date of advertisement.