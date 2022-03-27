Madhya Pradesh: Govt to raise Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana amount to Rs 55,000

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the amount given under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana will be increased from Rs 51,000 to Rs 55,000. Under the scheme, household items will be given as gifts to daughters.

The CM said that ministers Usha Thakur, Meena Singh and Yashodhara Raje Scindia had been entrusted with the task of finalising the draft of the Ladli Laxmi Yojana-2. This scheme will be launched on May 2.

Chouhan was addressing the ‘Chintan’ meeting at Pachmarhi on the second day on Sunday. Information was presented regarding the implementation of the instructions issued by the CM at the review meetings of various departments held from January 3 to January 11. Ministers gave information about the activities related to their departments.

Chouhan said the department should make arrangements for implementation and review of schemes within a stipulated time period by setting a time-bound programme for budget expenditure.

The CM further said that construction works at a cost of Rs 48,000 crore had to be undertaken in the state. Influential and reputed institutions, including PIU, should be empanelled for construction works. Central institutions should also be included in this programme. Entrusting the responsibility of completing construction works to be done in the state in the coming days to these agencies may also be considered. Chouhan said it was necessary to regulate and control the process of allotting construction works to petty contractors.

All the construction departments were instructed to submit their reports within a week after contemplating this and assessing the system being followed in other states. The CM also directed that an action plan be submitted for the maintenance and operation of circuit houses and rest-houses run by the Public Works Department.

Other Cabinet decisions

To explore economic potential of cow-rearing

To start AI course in schools, vet telemedicine facility

To restart Bhamashah Yojana

Logistics and warehouse hub near Bhopal

To develop an airport between Indore and Bhopal

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 11:13 PM IST