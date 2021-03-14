Madhya Pradesh govt to move Supreme Court against High Court order on quota in local bodies

Bhopal: State government will file a SLP (Special Leave Petition) in the Supreme Court against the order of the Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The High Court had stayed the reservation process for mayors of municipal corporations and chairperson of municipalities in the state on Saturday.

Minister of Urban Administration Department, Bhupendra Singh said that the government has decided to file a petition against the High Court’s decision. “The state government has done all the proceedings as mentioned in the law. Same rotation procedure was adopted last time as well,” said Singh.

We will urge the apex court to cancel the order of Gwalior High Court and to resume with the electoral process for the local bodies, the minister said.

Earlier, the High Court had directed the state government to conduct local body elections within three months. After this the state government had published the revised voters list on March 3. It was speculated that local body elections could be announced in the same month.

After recent developments now all eyes are on the Supreme Court. If the decision comes in the favour of the government then the elections could be announced in the first week of April.

