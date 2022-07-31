Madhya Pradesh govt to hoist 1.50 cr Tri-colours on 75th I-Day

File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday reviewed the preparation of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (Tri-colours at every home) programme, a Centre's initiative to mark 75th anniversary of Independence Day.

During the two-day campaign from August 13 to 15, fixed by the Centre, the Madhya Pradesh government has set a target to hoist 1.50 crore Tri-colours across the state. Out of total 1.51 crore tri-colours to be hoisted, 51 lakh of them will be received from the Centre, while the rest one crore will be made in the state itself.

The review meeting was attended by cabinet minister Bhupendra Singh, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, DGP Sudhir Saxena, Personal Secretary (cultural) Shivshekhar Shukla and some more.

During the meeting, the chief minister was apprised that the state has so far received around 20 lakh Tri-colours from the Centre and remaining 31 lakh will be received soon.

Further, around 63 lakh Tri-colours have been prepared by 'self group' of women. "Tri-colours are being made by self group of women across Madhya Pradesh. The government will set up around 36,000 centres across 52 district to distribute and sale these Tri-colours. Individuals will also be allowed to buy Tri-colours and distribute them in the society," Shukla added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister directed district administrations to hold meetings and prepare a detailed plan regarding 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme.

He also appealed religious and social leaders along with politicians and other groups in the state to encourage people to hoist Tri-colours at their homes on the occasion of 75th anniversary of the Independence Day.

The next review meeting will be held on July 8.