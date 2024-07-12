Madhya Pradesh: Govt Mulls Over Rural Transport Policy

Representative Photo |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure transport connectivity in rural areas till remote villages, the state transport department is planning to come up with new rural transport policy. It is being prepared on directives issued by chief minister Mohan Yadav.

After closure of Madhya Pradesh Road Transport Corporation, operators ply buses on profitable routes. As a result, people living in remote villages have no access to public transport and they face problem from going one place to another.

In past, state government has tried two to three models of rural transport. The latest was Vidisha rural transport pilot project rolled out during Shivraj government. However, these transport models yielded limited success and failed to cover the entire state.

'New Madhya Pradesh Rural Transport Policy is being framed on regular demands made by MLAs, businessmen and students. CM is keen on this,' a department official said.

Department sources said work related to rural transport policy was in the pipeline. But there are deliberations that local urban bodies should manage them. It is also likely that an authority may come into existence for the purpose.

Profit for all

Private bus operator Rashid Ullah said government should come up with a rural transport facility, which ensures profit to operators and government while providing better transport connectivity in rural areas.