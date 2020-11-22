Madhya Pradesh govt mulls cow cess

BHOPAL: So, finally the well-being of cow will go beyond notional worship. The first Gau Cabinet has got cracking: A cess may be imposed on people for managing cowsheds and for ensuring bovine protection.

However, the cess won't be a burden on common man, CM Shivraj Chouhan assured while addressing a virtual conference.

The recognised cowsheds under Mukhyamantri Gau Sewa Yojna would be handed over to NGOs and self-help groups. But people’s cooperation will also be sought. For instance, they will be encouraged to set up gobar gas plants which will cater to rural households.

A veterinary and an animal husbandry centre will be set up in the 'cow reserved forest' at Salariya, the CM said, adding that, it will be run by the Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Jabalpur.

Plans are also afoot to increase milk production and the responsibility to feed and protect the stray cattle will be given to urban bodies. Management of stray cattle will help minimise road accidents.

The Gau Cabinet also decided to ask the forest department to turn the 'disturbed' wooded areas into pasture lands.Chouhan said cow milk will be used to check malnutrition and dung could be used as a manure; likewise, there were many uses to which its urine could be put.

Besides,eggs would no longer be distributed among students of Anganwadi centres. Instead, they would get milk.There is no mistaking the big picture, said the Chief minister; it devolves around the role of cow in 'Atmanirbhar' Madhya Pradesh.