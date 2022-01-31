Madhya Pradesh: Govt issues reservation roster for direct recruitment, total reservation reaches 73%

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The direct recruitment to be done by state government from now onwards will have overall 73% reservation for various categories.

The General Administration Department (GAD) has issued instructions related to reservation roster in direct recruitment in government services on Monday.

The instructions have issued to heads of all departments and collectors of all districts. The letter says that the GAD had earlier issued notifications related to state level roster on January, 4, 2020 and district level roster on December 31, 2020.

According to instructions issued by the GAD, Scheduled Caste will be given reservation of 16%, Scheduled Tribe 20%, OBC (Other Backward Caste) 27% and EWS (Economically Weaker Section) has a provision of 10% reservation. Thus overall reservation in direct recruitment in MP has reached 73%.

The order clarifies that OBC will get benefit of 27% reservation from March 8, 2019 and EWS from July 2, 2019.

The reservation roster before the above mentioned date will be frozen and separate calculations will be done for filling the vacancies before 2019. All vacancies after 2019 will be calculated with new reservation formula and recruitment will be done on the same basis.

