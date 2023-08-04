Madhya Pradesh: Govt Has Worked For People’s Welfare, Says  Vijayvargiya

FPJ

Sironj (Madhya Pradesh): National general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party has said the Modi-led government has infused confidence into the mind of the people of this country.

There was a time when terrorists used to attack and to reply to their attack, the administration had to take permission from governments, he said.

But now, the Central Government has strengthened the army and given them a free hand to deal with the attackers, Vijayvargiya said.

He also spoke about the welfare schemes of the government and urged the party members to work hard so that it may form the next government in the state with two-third majority.

Vijayvargiya made the statement at a meeting with party workers in Lateri constituency on Wednesday.

He said he was confident of the party's victory in Vidisha because the voters of this place are infused with nationalism.

When Dirvijaya Singh was the chief minister, people had to fight for roads and electricity and it was difficult to reach from Bhopal to Sironj, he said.

According to Vijayvargiya, it was because of the BJP that the people are getting roads and electricity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched several welfare schemes, including Ujjaawala Yojna which has stopped smoke that used to belch out of the kitchens of the poor, he said.

Similarly, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has launched Kanya Daan Yojna and more than one million girls got married under the scheme, Vijayvargiya said.

Millions of people were given free rations during the corona pandemic, he said.