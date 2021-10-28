Madhya Pradesh: Govt grants 20% discount in compounding illegal construction cases till Feb 28

Bhopal: The state government has decided to grant a special discount of 20% on fees in the compounding cases till February 28, 2022 in urban bodies. The limit for compounding of construction without building permission and construction beyond building permission has been increased from 10% to 30%, as per an official release.

An official release quoting commissioner Urban Administration and Development Nikunj Kumar Srivastava stated that there is online system for compounding and fee generated by the department through ABPAS (Automated building plan approval system) in the cases of construction without building permission and excess construction against building permission. However, there is a rider also as to which of the illegal construction can be legalised and which can’t be legalised.

As per the release, all the civic bodies have been directed that it is mandatory to resolve such cases through online ABPAS only. The commissioner has directed all the collectors in the state to run a campaign in all the urban bodies of their district. It should also be widely publicised in the districts. Along with this, the cases of mitigation should also be resolved by organising camps in the urban bodies. With this, more and more citizens will be able to benefit from the exemption given by the state government. Along with this, citizens will also be able to get legalised the illegal construction of their buildings.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 12:57 AM IST