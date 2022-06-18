Madhya Pradesh: Govt employee’s 3 wives in fray for sarpanch’s post, two face each other

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Panchayat polls are bringing out bizarre instances. Three wives of a government employee are in the fray for panchayat polls. Not only this, two of them are facing each other for a post of Sarpanch while the third one is vying for a post in Janpad Panchayat in Singrauli. The family lives in Piparkhad gram panchayat under Devsar block.

Being a government employee and husband to three wives, the man is presently missing from the area.

Sukhram Goud, who works as panchayat secretary in Katahda gram panchayat, has three wives. All of them are contesting panchayat polls. Two of them, Kusum Kali and Geeta Bai are facing each other for post of Sarpanch. While third one, Urmila Singh is contesting as member of Devsar janpad panchayat.

As the news of his three wives contesting polls surfaced, problems multiplied for Sukhram as senior officials issued a show-cause notice seeking an early response. Locals claim that Sukhram may not only lose job for violating Hindu Marriage Act but may also face legal action.

Succumbing to pressure, Sukhram has fled from village. He married Kusumkali 30 years back and tied the knot with Geeta a decade ago. He married Urmila few years back. Interestingly, all the three wives live in the same village but in different houses. After they entered the poll fray, the matter is keenly discussed in local circles.

The fact that his three wives are contesting panchayat elections has been mentioned in the letter (Free Press has copy) dated June 17, 2022, addressed to Singrauli district panchayat CEO by Devsar janpad panchayat CEO.