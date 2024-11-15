Madhya Pradesh Govt Dumps Dial-100 Secondary Control Center Proposal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state finance department has trashed the proposal to set up a secondary Dial-100 control center in the state that was proposed to ensure uninterrupted service during emergencies or system failures at the main control center in Bhopal, said officials here on Thursday.

The Dial-100 authorities had proposed a Rs 1670 crore budget to run Dial-100 services in the state, however, the Project Screening Committee (PSC) approved Rs 1565 crore. The finance department reduced the allocation by Rs 105 crores, said officials.

Under the project it was proposed to set up a 30-seat ‘copy control room’ in another city of the state. Highlighting the need of setting up of an additional center in the state, Dial-100 SP BM Shakya talking to Free Press said that if for any reason Dial 100 control room fails to function the ‘copy control room’ can come in handy to carry out the services. “If any untoward situation occurs and the services of the Dial-100 from the control and command center operating in Bhopal get stalled then until the recovery of the center, the secondary center set up at other location will continue to run services smoothly without any hindrances,” said the SP.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Crime Branch Rescues Telecom Engineer From Digital Arrest In Bhopal

Another proposal was also related to the ‘disaster recovery’, he added. At present all the data related to Dial-100 is secured at an anonymous location. The officials want to have their own data security center in order to keep their data secure. However, the finance department suggested taking the services of the data centers on rent for storing data. The finance department not agreeing with the proposal slashed the proposed amount by Rs 105 crore.

As per the detailed project report, 1200 FRVs are scheduled to run in the state over the coming 5 years. The SP added that in a meeting of the committee held in August, several issues related to the DPR were raised but these questions were addressed. The officer said that now the proposal will be kept in the state Cabinet meeting and it will take a call on it. Thereafter the bidding process will start.

Hi-tech FRVs...

As per the new proposal, FRV vehicles will have advanced technology. Earlier, the decision to deploy Bolero in rural areas and Innova in urban areas instead of Safari Strom was taken up. But now Automobile companies have launched new models with hi-end technology and services. In the first phase of tender, 1200 high-tech vehicles of FRV will come.