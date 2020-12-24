Madhya Pradesh: Govt consulting legal Experts over EC letter

BHOPAL: The state government has begun to chew over the Election Commission’s letter about the income-tax report.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and principal secretary of CM’s Secretariat Manish Rastogi held talks over the issue on Thursday.

The chief secretary and the additional chief secretary of home will be present before the commission on January 5 in connection with the case.

The government is planning to take some decisions on the matter before that date. The government is taking legal opinion for it.

According to sources, action on the matter will be taken only after getting legal opinion.

The government is poring over registering of FIRs against police officers.

According to sources, the legal experts have advised the government that the Economic Offences Wing cannot register an FIR in this case.

The state government is also not empowered to register an FIR on the basis of an income-tax report.

Before registering an FIR, the government has to probe the matter on its own and see the level of crime.

The government is mulling over ordering a preliminary probe into the case.

As the Election Commission wants a probe into the matter by the Economic Offences Wing, the probe agency is also consulting legal experts.

The name of EOW is not notified for probing election-related cases. Therefore, there may be legal problems in the present case.

Chouhan has begun to seek opinions of politicians and those of lawyers, because the I-T report contains the names of some legislators who have defected to the BJP from the Congress.

According to sources, a decision on the matter will be taken only after getting opinions from all corners.