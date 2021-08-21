Madhya Pradesh: Govt biased towards major cities in second dose vaccination drive, allege public health experts

Bhopal: Public health experts alleged that the state government adopted a selective approach in favour of major cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur in Covid-19 vaccination.

Besides, they said that shortage of vaccines is a main reason for the slow and low vaccination second dose in the state.

The experts stated that the government should ensure proper stock of vaccines and set up more 24x7 vaccination centres. They also said that Covid-19 vaccination should be in accordance with vaccination of pulse polio, BCG etc.

As per information, the state government needs 11 crore doses of vaccine to achieve vaccination of 5.5 crore population in the state.

The experts said that daily wagers cannot afford to spare two days for vaccinations—one day to get a shot and another for fever which is induced by vaccination.

They are of the view that the government should distribute paracetamol tablets among BPL families and villagers for free which they can take after vaccination and fend off chances of getting fever.

‘Govt ignoring rural areas’

“Government, in an effort to take credit, always focused on major cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur for vaccination. It ignored the rural areas. It hardly bothered to clear misconceptions about vaccines in rural areas. Secondly, shortage of vaccines always hits the inoculation programme. If the government wants to promote vaccination, it should open more 24x7 vaccination centres with sufficient stock of vaccine and Covid vaccine should be included with normal vaccination programmes like pulse polio, BCG etc,” said Amulya Nidhi, public health expert.

‘Redress shortage of vaccine issue’

“Government should redress the problem of shortage of vaccines. It should distribute paracetamol tables in rural areas in case of fever after vaccination otherwise it is an additional financial burden on villagers to purchase medicine from medical stores. Villagers believe that they will have to waste two days in vaccinations. Daily wagers can’t afford medicines and so the distribution of paracetamol will save the day which goes to waste because of fever,” said Dr Shankul Dwivedi, functionary IMA.

‘Distribute paracetamol in rural areas’

“Government should maintain a sufficient stock of vaccines. Besides, the government should also distribute paracetamol tablets to villagers in case they develop fever after vaccination. Currently, they have to purchase medicine to check fever. In urban areas, people generally have such tablets at homes, but in rural areas, people do not have medicines at home. So the government should distribute the medicines,” said Dr Subroto Mandal, cardiologist.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 11:44 PM IST