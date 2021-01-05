Madhya Pradesh: Govind Singh Rajput gets back transport despite income-tax report

BHOPAL: The Income-Tax Department report has mentioned that a sum of Rs 58 crore has been collected from the transport department. Despite that, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan allotted the department to Govind Singh Rajput because of the stubbornness of Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The BJP organisation did not want that Rajput should get back the transport department. Nearly 54 days have passed since the by-election results were declared, but Rajput was a minister only on January 3. But he was given back the transport department because of Scindia’s obduracy.

During the Congress rule, Rajput was holding the transport department. The black money was collected at that time. At beginning of Chouhan’s tenure as Chief Minister, Rajput was allotted food and civil supplies department. Rajput, however, stuck to his guns and got the transport department back to his kitty.

According to sources, Scindia had to talk to the BJP’s central leadership for allotting the department to Rajput. About the allegations, Rajput, however, said he had no role in what had happened. As the report is related to the Congress government, the party is not openly talking about the issue.