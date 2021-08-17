Madhya Pradesh: Governor releases postal special cover on Geographical Indication tags products of MP

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai C Patel released a special cover of Department of Posts on GI tag (Geographical Indication) products of Madhya Pradesh at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Governor congratulated and appreciated the release of special cover by the Department of Posts on GI Tag products of Madhya Pradesh. He said that we have to live for the country and work for the country. Even small efforts made with this spirit can bring big results. We can build a strong self-reliant nation by being vocal for the local, using the local products of the country.

Postmaster General Madhya Pradesh Circle Jitendra Gupta told the Governor that the Central Government has given a specific indication of GI tag to promote the products of traditional Indian industries. It is given for products that have a specific geographical feature.

In this series, three products from Madhya Pradesh, leather toys from Indore, Ratlami Sev and black rooster Kadaknath of Jhabua have got GI tag. A special cover has been issued on these by the Department of Posts. He said that special covers or postage stamps are issued by the department to make any special event, occasion and event memorable. The special cover is sent to every corner of the country for publicity. He gave brief information about three special covers.

On this occasion, Senior Superintendent of Post Office, Bhopal Sagar Nilesh Shah, Assistant Director, Business Development Chandresh Jain, Assistant Director, Postal Life Insurance Abhishek Choubey and Assistant Superintendent of Post Office, Business Development Jitendra Solanki were also present.

