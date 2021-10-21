Madhya Pradesh: Governor pays tribute to martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The nation is indebted to the martyred police personnel who laid down their lives in the service of the nation, said Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C Patel while addressing the Police Commemoration Day Parade-2021 at Lal Parade Ground on Thursday.

The Governor commended the efforts being made by police to maintain law and order in the state. "Expeditious investigation and increase in conviction has become possible due to the activeness of the state police," he said.

Before the address of the Governor, the Police Commemoration Day programme began with the 'Rashtra dhun' presented by the Police band. Thereafter, the Governor paid tributes to the martyred jawans by saluting the Parade Memorial.

Meanwhile, the Governor also appreciated the Dial-100 service of the state police and also online character verification and e-FIR.

Patel lauded the police for its success in effectively curbing the bandit and Naxalite activities in the state. He also expressed happiness over the establishment of women police stations in all the districts and 700 Mahila Urja desks.

On the occasion, the Governor also met the families of the police officers and staffers who were martyred last year and expressed his condolences.

Later, Director General of Police Vivek Johri said that this year, 15 police personnel of Madhya Pradesh were martyred while on duty.

"The MP Police stand with the families of martyrs and are committed to provide them all facilities and assistance as per rules," the DGP said.

Madhya Pradesh Home minister Narottam Mishra, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and several other officials were also present at the occasion.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 11:50 PM IST