Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon no more

Tandon was undergoing treatment at the hospital since June 11. He had complained of fever and urinary problem. His COVID-19 sample report came out negative at the time of admission, it said.

The hospital in a bulletin on Monday had said that Tandon is "now stable and still on critical care ventilator", adding that he was difficulty in urination and had fever.

"The condition of Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Lalji Tandon (in file pic) is stable. He is still on critical care ventilator support through the tracheostomy team of medical experts at the hospital," Medanta Lucknow Medical Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Tandon was appointed as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh on July 20, 2019, replacing Anandiben Patel. He was appointed as the 22nd Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to pay his respects. He hailed Tandon as an integral part of politics in Uttar Pradesh. "He had left his mark in the work he did for the people. He was an approachable leader and this can be seen in the way Lucknow was developed," Rajnath Singh said.