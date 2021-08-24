Madhya Pradesh: Governor interacts with tribals in Vidisha’s Ghatkheda village

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel on Tuesday said country’s true development will take place only when villages will develop. He called upon public representatives and educated youth to draw benefits from welfare scheme launched by government for underprivileged communities.

The Governor was addressing villagers after presenting certificates of benefits to tribals in Ghatkhedi, a tribal predominant village of Saire village panchayat in Vidisha district. District panchayat president Toran Singh, MLA Rajshree Rudrapratap Singh were present on the occasion.

Patel distributed uniforms, books to school children. The Governor also felicitated mountaineer of Vidisha district Sandeep Choukse.

In his address, Patel said the society and country can be made capable only by empowering the girl child through education. Expressing happiness on visiting the tribal village, he said there are many welfare schemes of Central and State Governments that are meant to benefit people at every stage of life, that is, from unborn child to old person.

Patel interacted with people in Ghati Kheda village. At the chaupal set up by villagers, Patel inquired about their well-being. He asked district panchayat president and area MLA to upgrade tap water supply in the village and improve village roads. The Governor expressed satisfaction that village has 40 houses built under Pradhanmantri Awas Yojana.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 06:13 PM IST