Madhya Pradesh: Governor instructs university panel to ensure full transparency in new appointments

Bhopal: Governor Anandiben Patel has said that universities should ensure transparency in their works, including appointments. She said this during the 98th University Coordination Committee meeting at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

The Governor instructed officials that the process of new appointments should be done with complete transparency and recordings of all interviews should be done. She said that new courses in self-financing scheme should be employment-oriented. Uniformity should be made in the arrangements for acceptance of courses, administration, appointment of faculty, salary and so forth.

The recent breach in protocols during the convocation ceremony at Mhow University also reflected in the meeting. Governor said that the convocation should take place with dignity and grandeur. She instructed officials to organise a fixed process for all the activities of the ceremony.

Stressing the need to make arrangements according to the interests of the students, the Governor said that integrated arrangements should be made in a manner that depositing fees at any one place should not act as a hindrance to the choice of the student’s course and institute options. The system of depositing the fee in a centralised bank account at the time of admission should be tested.

Besides completing the construction works, she also gave instructions to provide compliance reports within the time-limit according to the agenda.

Referring to the mutual agreement made by the Medical and Technical University of Uttar Pradesh, she said that the two universities were doing the construction, repair, utilisation of resources and so forth on the basis of their respective resources. This could be replicated in Madhya Pradesh, too, she said. She asked the universities of the state to work on mutual agreement with agricultural and engineering colleges.