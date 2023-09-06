Madhya Pradesh: Governor Greets The People Of The State On Janmashtami

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has greeted and extended good wishes to the people of the state on the holy festival of Janmashtami. Patel said in his congratulatory message that Yogiraj Krishna is considered to be an embodiment of devotion, love, knowledge, action and peace in Indian culture.

Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that the life and Leelas of Lord Shri Krishna inspire humanity to be oriented towards truth, justice, love, sacrifice, penance, charity, respect for women, harmony and peace.

Governor Patel has urged the people of the state to celebrate the festival of Krishna Janmashtami with the glorious tradition of immense devotion and reverence.

