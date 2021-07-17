Madhya Pradesh Governor calls on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi/Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya and Bhupender Yadav on Saturday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. They met the vice president separately. The Vice-President's Secretariat tweeted photos of their meetings.

While Pradhan had recently taken over as the minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Mandaviya took over the portfolio of Health and Family Welfare, and Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Yadav is the new Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Labour and Employment. There was a major rejig of the Union Council of Ministers recently.