Madhya Pradesh: Governor approves Budget appropriation of over Rs 2 lakh crore

Health remains prime focus due to Covid in state

Appropriation of state government budget amounting to over Rs 2 lakh crore has been approved by Governor Anandiben Patel through an ordinance. This was the maiden budget of Shivraj Singh Chouhan with his fourth stint as a chief minister.

Budget was prepared during the Nath led Congress government but due to change of regime in March, the budget was restructured by Shivraj and his team. Assembly session could not be held due corona pandemic therefore appropriation of budget was notified through an extraordinary ordinance.

The Shivraj government has made it clear in the first budget focusing on farmers facing problems like natural calamities and drought. Provision of Rs 10,000 crore has been made to deal with situations like this.

In this budget, Rs 750 crore has been allocated to MSME and Science and Technology department. A provision of Rs 900 crore has been made for industries to provide them relief and create employment opportunities.

Roads have always been a speaking issue related with masses. The BJP government has made a provision of Rs 6400 crore for roads and culverts. About Rs 10,000 crore have been allocated for urban development and related works.

Finance minister Jagdish Deora said that due to covid pandemic situation, health remained on top priority. Despite that appropriate budget allocation has been made for farmers and public welfare schemes.

Revenue and Capital of some important departments

Agriculture department

Revenue- Rs 104613651000

Capital- Rs 4000

Health and family welfare

Revenue- Rs 72308701000

Capital- Rs 1744251000

Women and Child Development

Revenue- Rs 49914289000

Capital- Rs 937606000

Land revenue and district administration

Revenue- Rs 19014813000

Capital- Rs 1711001000

Forest

Revenue- Rs 16844337000

Capital- Rs 10332747000

Energy

Revenue- Rs 47906226000

Capital- Rs 11205711000

Public Health Engineering

Revenue- Rs 5378006000

Capital- Rs 40673823000

PWD Roads & Bridges

Capital- Rs 11581389000

Revenue- Rs 50095206000

Relief for natural calamities

Capital- Rs 49621830000

Revenue- Rs 10001000

