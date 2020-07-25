Madhya Pradesh: Governor approves Budget appropriation of over Rs 2 lakh crore

Appropriation of state government budget amounting to over Rs 2 lakh crore has been approved by Governor Anandiben Patel through an ordinance. This was the maiden budget of Shivraj Singh Chouhan with his fourth stint as a chief minister.
Budget was prepared during the Nath led Congress government but due to change of regime in March, the budget was restructured by Shivraj and his team. Assembly session could not be held due corona pandemic therefore appropriation of budget was notified through an extraordinary ordinance.
The Shivraj government has made it clear in the first budget focusing on farmers facing problems like natural calamities and drought. Provision of Rs 10,000 crore has been made to deal with situations like this.
In this budget, Rs 750 crore has been allocated to MSME and Science and Technology department. A provision of Rs 900 crore has been made for industries to provide them relief and create employment opportunities.
Roads have always been a speaking issue related with masses. The BJP government has made a provision of Rs 6400 crore for roads and culverts. About Rs 10,000 crore have been allocated for urban development and related works.
Finance minister Jagdish Deora said that due to covid pandemic situation, health remained on top priority. Despite that appropriate budget allocation has been made for farmers and public welfare schemes.
Revenue and Capital of some important departments
Agriculture department
Revenue- Rs 104613651000
Capital- Rs 4000
Health and family welfare
Revenue- Rs 72308701000
Capital- Rs 1744251000
Women and Child Development
Revenue- Rs 49914289000
Capital- Rs 937606000
Land revenue and district administration
Revenue- Rs 19014813000
Capital- Rs 1711001000
Forest
Revenue- Rs 16844337000
Capital- Rs 10332747000
Energy
Revenue- Rs 47906226000
Capital- Rs 11205711000
Public Health Engineering
Revenue- Rs 5378006000
Capital- Rs 40673823000
PWD Roads & Bridges
Capital- Rs 11581389000
Revenue- Rs 50095206000
Relief for natural calamities
Capital- Rs 49621830000
Revenue- Rs 10001000
