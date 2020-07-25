Madhya Pradesh: Governor approves Budget appropriation of over Rs 2 lakh crore

Appropriation of state government budget amounting to over Rs 2 lakh crore has been approved by Governor Anandiben Patel through an ordinance. This was the maiden budget of Shivraj Singh Chouhan with his fourth stint as a chief minister.

Budget was prepared during the Nath led Congress government but due to change of regime in March, the budget was restructured by Shivraj and his team. Assembly session could not be held due corona pandemic therefore appropriation of budget was notified through an extraordinary ordinance.

The Shivraj government has made it clear in the first budget focusing on farmers facing problems like natural calamities and drought. Provision of Rs 10,000 crore has been made to deal with situations like this.

In this budget, Rs 750 crore has been allocated to MSME and Science and Technology department. A provision of Rs 900 crore has been made for industries to provide them relief and create employment opportunities.