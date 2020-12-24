Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben set to plunge into action in support PM’s agriculture laws

BHOPAL: Governor of UP and Madhya Pradesh Anandiben Patel is set to plunge into action in support of the farm laws introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She is going to inform the farmers about the utility of those laws in Hoshangabad on December 29.

Raj Bhawan has directed the government to make arrangements for the Governor’s talks with farmers.

A note sheet sent from Raj Bhawan has also asked the government to ensure the presence of farmers at the meeting.

Patel is going to visit Pachmarhi on the New Year’s Day. This is the reason why Hoshangabad has been chosen for her meeting with farmers.

Patel who has been chief minister of Gujarat is considered close to Modi.

The farms laws have triggered a storm across the country. The impact of farmers’ agitation in Delhi was felt in Western UP.

Anandiben’s drive which is going to begin from Hoshangabad may go on further.

She has already spoken openly in favour of the Modi-led Central Government.

Nevertheless, her talks with farmers about those laws may trigger controversy.

The Congress, opposed to the laws, may protest against Governor speaking in favour of it.

Worried about the protest against farm laws, the Central Government has begun to organise press conferences and meetings.

The state government has also held several events in support of the Acts.

The administration is going to organise a function on Friday when Prime Minister transfers money to the accounts of farmers.