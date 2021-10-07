Madhya Pradesh: Government's initiative to protect tigers; scientists to work on easy detection of tigress's pregnancy

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is proclaimed as 'Tiger State of India' after it was recorded that Madhya Pradesh had the Highest tiger include in India.

In an initiative to maintain this title, the state government has entrusted the Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University, Jabalpur to work on a project.

Under the project, research is being done on a kit through which a tigress can be detected of pregnancy without making her unconscious.

"Tigress's urine-skate is needed for this. It will then be subjected to scat and urine samples to be manipulative of fetal endocrine hormones through enzyme immunoassay techniques. Early detection will be helpful in her protection and diet," said Dr SP Tiwari, Vice-Chancellor.

"The biggest advantage of this will be that it will help in reducing the mortality rate of the cubs," added he.

According to Dr SP Tiwari, Rs 15 lakh has been allocated for this project.

"A complete outline of how and where to spend the amount is being prepared. Such a project has come for the first time in the country. If the project becomes successful, not only will there be a huge increase in the number of tigers in Madhya Pradesh, but its safety will also be ensured."

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 11:00 PM IST