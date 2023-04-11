 Madhya Pradesh: Government yet to declare its first Cooperatives Policy
The state government is waiting for declaration of National Cooperatives Policy following which State Cooperatives Policy will be announced.

Staff Reporter
Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 09:33 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though it has been few months that Cooperatives Department prepared a draft of new cooperatives policy but it is yet to see the light of the day.

Sources said that draft of policy was ready but some suggestions and amendments were being made.

The draft of the policy was shown to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan by Cooperatives Minister Arvind Bhadoria recently.

However, the state government is waiting for declaration of National Cooperatives Policy following which State Cooperatives Policy will be announced.

Madhya Pradesh will be the first state to have its cooperatives policy. The draft of cooperatives policy points out at the lacunae due to which it could not become a mass movement and its presence remained confined to certain sectors.

The new policy aims to promote cooperatives values and principles in cooperatives institutions, expand footprints in new segments like agriculture, animal husbandry, labour, rural transportation, health services, tourism, education, event management, insurance, water distribution etc.

It also aims to promote start up activities in government sector. Under urban credit concept, cooperative draft proposes to mull measures to protect money of depositors of cooperatives banks and to increase the capital base.

