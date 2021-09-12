Madhya Pradesh: Government uploads integrated syllabus of 79 subjects on portal under New Education Policy

BHOPAL: The Department of Higher Education has uploaded integrated syllabus of 79 subjects in the department’s portal. This syllabus will be implemented in all universities and colleges including autonomous colleges in the state to bring uniformity in the syllabus, state higher education minister Mohan Yadav said.

The department has also issued a list of books prescribed for different subjects. This has been done under New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Another feature of new syllabus is that all universities and colleges will have to adopt the syllabus as it is with a relaxation that they can increase up to 20% of chapters in the syllabus.

“The addition of chapters can be done after approval of board of studies for related subject. The Board of Studies can add chapters considering local demands and needs,” Yadav said.

Students will benefit from this step as they can gain knowledge about their region, which includes information on agriculture, places of tourist interest, history etc.

More than 350 meetings were organised during corona period to finalise the syllabus. After finalising the syllabus, the content was sent to the Madhya Pradesh Hindi Granth Academy, which has started preparing and publishing the books with new content. The books will be available soon for students.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 06:58 PM IST