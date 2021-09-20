Madhya Pradesh: Government to provide land and aid to pottery workers from Khurja, Moradabad

BHOPAL: State government has decided to allot land and provide other facilities to pottery workers from Khurja and makers of decorative items from Moradabad, said officials.

A delegation of potters from Khurja and makers of decorative items from Moradabad met chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday. The delegation expressed desire to establish manufacturing units in Madhya Pradesh.

The chief minister assured them to provide land and as many facilities as possible. He said government can provide them land in Acharpura in Bhopal district.

A delegation of exporters of decorative items made from stone, metal, wood and fabric were in state capital on Monday. Members of delegation said that if such units are established in Madhya Pradesh, then it can generate employment for about 3,000 people. They had also brought decorative items with them, which chief minister appreciated.

Chouhan said that situation created due to corona pandemic had affected all. Establishment of such units will help people recover from financial stress created due to pandemic.

