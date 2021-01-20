Madhya Pradesh government to provide 12 lakh jobs every year: CM

Bhopal: The government will provide employment and self-employment to 1.2 million people every year, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a job fair on Wednesday.

The government should work with an aim to provide job to one lakh people every year, Chouhan said, adding that 70% of the budget is spent on salary payment.

Development work is also done with this budget, but the government cannot compromise on the issue of employment, he added.

A government job has its limitations, and the state does not want that its talented youths should be disappointed by not getting any employment, he said. Therefore, the state has begun to create opportunities for self-employment by giving loans and imparting training, he added. The focus is on providing livelihood, and the Global Skill Park will be ready by 2022, he said.

In the first year, 6,000 and in the second year, 10,000 youths will be imparted training there, Chouhan said. According to the Chief Minister, 20 new industries have employed 4,000 people, and 46,000 got jobs through Rozgar Portal.

In the current financial year, 1.45 lakh have been provided employment or self-employment, he added.

A few schemes are being repackaged, and according to one-district-one product programme, the products will be branded and sent to international markets, that maximum number of people may get self-employment, Chouhan emphasised.