Madhya Pradesh: Government to organise various programs to mark PM Modi's 71th Birthday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government in Madhya Pradesh to organise various programmes beginning September 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modiís 71st birthday on the day. The programmes will be organised till October 7, as per an official release.

As per the release, announcing the same in a meeting held at the state secretariat on Thursday chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, ìThe birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on September 17. He took oath as the chief minister of Gujarat for the first time on October 7, 2001.î

The meeting was organised to review preparations for the programmes to mark the PMís birthday.

The CM said the 71st birthday of the PM would mark his successful completion of 20 years of continuous good governance while serving as the chief minister of Gujarat and then Prime Minister of the country.

He said, ìThe state government will start development works and welfare programmes. Various programmes will be organised in the state from September 17 to October 7. These programmes will be a humble tribute to Prime Minister Modi.

Various activities related to health, women-child development, environment, farmers-welfare, energy, education, urban administration, industrial development, rural development, Jal Jeevan Mission and Prime Minister's ownership scheme will be held during this period.

Programmes will be conducted for the welfare and development of the poor, women, children, backward, labourers, scheduled castes and tribes of the state, he said.

Other development activities include bhumi-poojan of 71 power sub-stations, 71 primary health centers and 71 sub primary health centers, inauguration of 71 development works in various urban bodies, griha pravesh in 71,000 houses constructed by the Rural Development Department under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, inauguration of 710 panchayat buildings, land allotment to 71 industries and 71 small scale industries etc.

71000 sapling plantations

On September 17, chief minister said, a big campaign for tree plantation and vaccination will be conducted in the state.

As many as 71000 plants will be planted by 71000 students in 71000 schools, he said.

In the Ankur campaign, photos of all these plants will be uploaded after one month. In this way, massive tree plantation programme will be held at 71 places by the forest department in 63 regional forest divisions and 8 forest schools.

Farmers welfare

Under this, 71 seed villages will be launched, 71 farmer producer organizations will be formed and funds will be distributed in 71 cases of Agricultural Infrastructure Fund, as per discussion in the meeting.

For students: Scholarship will be given to 71000 Ladli Laxmi and 7100 beneficiaries of Matru Vandana Yojana will be paid.

Woman & child: Nutrition rights information sheets will be provided to the mothers of 7100 children from malnourished to general category.

Dedication of 71 Anganwadis, 7100 vatikas and 71 school buildings and bhoomi-poojan of 71 girls' hostels will also take place in the state during this period. Under women empowerment, credit linkage facility will be provided to 7100 women self-help groups.

