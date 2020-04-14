Madhya Pradesh government to issue lockdown guidelines today

BHOPAL: The state government will issue guidelines on Wednesday about the second of lockdown that will be in place till May 3.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown period for another 19 days, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the state would follow PM’s instructions.

Chouhan said the country would win the fight against the coronavirus under the leadership of Modi.

The nation will abide by the seven things that the Prime Minister has mentioned in his address, Chouhan said

MP will work according to the guidelines issued by Modi, Chief Minister said.

The state government made a strategy to divide the state into three zones, but it has become meaningless, after the Prime Minister extended the lockdown period.

The state government will give relaxations to some work and continue with the lockdown.

The government wants to begin some work in those districts from where no corona positive cases have so far been reported.

Nevertheless, giving relaxations will be considered only after April 20, Chouhan said.

Cinema halls closed till May 3, liquor shops till April 20

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Tuesday, the commercial tax department decided to keep the liquor shops closed till April 20. Liquor shops in the state were closed after lockdown came into being, but the cinema halls will be closed till May 3.