Madhya Pradesh government tightens noose on people avoiding vaccination

BHOPAL: State’s home department on Thursday imposed various restrictions in Madhya Pradesh following an increase in Covid-19 cases in other states and spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in neighbouring states.

The restrictions came just after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s address to the state on Thursday evening regarding the imposition of night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am with immediate effect. Repealing the order dated November 17 regarding relaxation inCovid-19 guidelines,additional chief secretary Rajesh Rajora imposed various restrictions in anticipation of the third wave of Covid-19.

As per fresh restrictions, only those people above 18 years of age who have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed entry into cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, gyms, coaching classes, swimming pools, clubs, stadiums etc.

Cinema hall, multiplex, theatre, gym, coaching classes, swimming pool staff is also required to take both doses of vaccines.

Principal teachers, operators, staff working in schools, colleges, hostels and students above 18 years of age studying are required to take both doses of vaccine.

The principal/operator will have to ensure that such staff/personnel/students who are not fully vaccinated take both doses of vaccine.

Shopkeepers in market places and malls and shopkeepers setting up shop in fairs are also required to take both doses of vaccine. Market association/mall management /fair organisers are told to ensure shopkeepers take both doses of vaccine.

All government servants are required to be fully vaccinated.

The ACS has instructed the district officials to take action against the people who are not wearing masks in public places and impose penalties on such people.

People have been suggested to follow the Covid-19 protocol like maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands and using sanitizers.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:31 PM IST