Madhya Pradesh: Government takes charge of electricity bills of customers of worth Rs 484 cr, 95 million families to benefit 600 crore

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gives a great sigh of relief to the electricity consumers by reducing the bills during the Corona crisis. In a conference on Monday, he announced that consumers consuming electricity up to 100 rupees in April will have to pay only 50 rupees in May, June and July. Apart from this, only 100 rupees will be charged from those with electricity bills ranging from 100 to 400 rupees. Those with electricity bills above Rs 400 will have to pay half the bill. Shivraj also interacted with more than 10 ordinary consumers through video conferencing.

The Chief Minister claimed that with this scheme, 56 lakh electricity consumers in the state will have to pay only 50 rupees. In all ways, a total of 95 lakh consumers in the state will get direct benefits. The government will deposit the amount of 600 crores in the form of a subsidy in the account of the electricity company itself in lieu of domestic consumers. The scheme is for all domestic consumers. The remaining bills will be decided after an investigation.

Shivraj said that due to corona people had to stay in the house. This led to more use of electricity in people's homes. After thorough investigation only has this been decided to benefit all the domestic consumers. Commercial consumers can deposit in six installments.

Even during the lockdown, the employees of the power company continued to work hard and continue to supply. "We are making efforts to provide 24 hours of power to the house. This government belongs to the underprivileged. Family arrangements remained fine. There was no problem even during the Corona period. The ration is being given to all poor people without ration cards," said the CM.