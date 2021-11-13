Madhya Pradesh: Government submits reply in High Court defending 27% OBC quota

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Defending its move, state government on Friday submitted its reply in Madhya Pradesh High Court stating that it did not violate HC guidelines with reference to 27 per cent quota to Other Backward Classes (OBC) in teachers’ recruitments.

HC had stayed an order pertaining to 27 per cent reservation to OBC in Madhya Pradesh. General Administration Department (GAD), however, had still given the benefit of 27 per cent in teachers’ recruitments. This move was challenged in the HC which had sought state government’s response over the issue.

In its reply, state government said that it implemented 27 per cent reservation in teachers’ recruitments but without violating the court’s guidelines.

“The 27 per cent quota was implemented for appointment of teachers in those subjects wherein stay was not granted by the HC. The government did not give benefit of 27 per cent to OBC candidates in subjects on which the stay of HC prevails,” the government’s reply says.

Advocate Aditya Sanghi, who appeared on behalf of petitioners, said, “In its reply the state government said that it only gave benefit of 27 per cent reservation on those subjects on which stay was not granted by HC. So, the question of violation of HC guidelines regarding 27 per cent OBC reservation does not arises. In next hearing, we will counter state government move.”

